As The Taliban Aim To Establish Relations With Nations, Skepticism Remains

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan a quarter century ago, it was treated as a pariah by much of the world. It could only convince Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to recognise its government, while Russia, its Central Asian allies, Turkey, India and Iran were openly arming and funding its opponents.But now the Taliban is in the diplomatic driving seat as nations scramble to build ties. On Wednesday, Qatar’s top diplomat urged “engagement” with the Taliban now that it has taken control of Afghanistan."If we are starting to put conditions and stopping this engagement, we are...
Comments / 0