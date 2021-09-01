CHATHAM — Summer finally arrived on Aug. 7, just in time for the annual celebration of Crellin Park Day. It was a perfect hot, sunny day for swimming, games in the park and FUN. Having missed this event last year due to COVID, the Town of Chatham in partnership with Chatham Area Recreation Project, (CARP), were excited to be able to host it this summer. This is a free and open to all — day of swimming, games, events, food, and music intended to celebrate the Community and Crellin Park.