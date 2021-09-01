Wrangler Riggs Workwear Women’s Athletic Performance Tank

The last two years have introduced us to an entirely new category of attire: Workleisure is the latest trend you need to know about. Turns out, comfortable work clothes for women do exist, and with newly lax dress codes and remote work becoming the norm for many offices, it's time to get in on the laid-back style. Between sweater skirts that might even replace your sweats and easy slip-on dresses, these are the cozy essentials we'll be emailing in for the foreseeable future.