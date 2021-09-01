Teen girl injured in central Columbia shooting

Teen girl injured in central Columbia shooting

KMIZ Evidence markers sit on a car after a shooting at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road in Columbia on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A 17-year-old girl was injured in a central Columbia shooting Wednesday.

Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Toni Messina said officers gave life-saving first aid to the girl when they got to the scene. She did not have information about the victim's condition. A car was also hit by gunfire.

Police had no suspects Wednesday morning. About a dozen Columbia police cars converged after the call near Woodlawn Avenue and Sexton Road on Wednesday morning.

The girl's injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

"Responding officers discovered a 17-year-old female and damage to a car parked in the driveway," Messina said. "Responding officers, providing life saving first aid."

Crime scene tape was up in front of a house and an ABC 17 News reporter saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

Additional security measures were taken at nearby Ridgeway Elementary School, a school official at the scene said.

Kevin Duggin's son attends Ridgeway. He told ABC 17 crews parents were notified of the shooting.

"As a parent, you never want to hear of something like this happening near your son's elementary school," Duggin said. "It's definitely something that's concerning and it's happening all over the place and to hear it happening that close to home is not ideal."

