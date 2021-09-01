Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Teen girl injured in central Columbia shooting

By ABC 17 News Team
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
Teen girl injured in central Columbia shooting
Teen girl injured in central Columbia shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqfJL_0bjYxLOH00
KMIZ
Evidence markers sit on a car after a shooting at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road in Columbia on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
KMIZ
Columbia police investigate a shooting at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMVoe_0bjYxLOH00
KMIZ
Columbia police investigate a shooting at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMKia_0bjYxLOH00
KMIZ
Columbia police investigate a shooting at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHbQi_0bjYxLOH00
KMIZ
Police investigate a shooting near Garth Avenue and Sexton Road in central Columbia on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoLix_0bjYxLOH00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A 17-year-old girl was injured in a central Columbia shooting Wednesday.

Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Toni Messina said officers gave life-saving first aid to the girl when they got to the scene. She did not have information about the victim's condition. A car was also hit by gunfire.

Police had no suspects Wednesday morning. About a dozen Columbia police cars converged after the call near Woodlawn Avenue and Sexton Road on Wednesday morning.

The girl's injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

"Responding officers discovered a 17-year-old female and damage to a car parked in the driveway," Messina said. "Responding officers, providing life saving first aid."

Crime scene tape was up in front of a house and an ABC 17 News reporter saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

Watch video of the scene in the player below,

Additional security measures were taken at nearby Ridgeway Elementary School, a school official at the scene said.

Kevin Duggin's son attends Ridgeway. He told ABC 17 crews parents were notified of the shooting.

"As a parent, you never want to hear of something like this happening near your son's elementary school," Duggin said. "It's definitely something that's concerning and it's happening all over the place and to hear it happening that close to home is not ideal."

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The post Teen girl injured in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, MO
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#First Aid#Kmiz Columbia#Kmiz Police#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police find missing woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: Columbia Police posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning that Ernestine Foster was located. No other details were released. ORIGINAL STORY: The Columbia Police Department needs help from the community to find a missing woman. According to a post made Monday night on the police department's Facebook...
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a Feb. shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday in a Feb. 2021 shooting. Elizabeth Dye received a 20-year prison sentence in the death of Maya Wootton. Police say Dye was homeless and living in a car, and shot Wootton in the basement of Wootton's home on Orchard Court Lucas Harper pleaded guilty last The post Columbia woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a Feb. shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police caution drivers to avoid Jefferson City crash area

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City police asked drivers Tuesday morning to avoid part of a major road because of a motorcycle crash. The Jefferson City Police Department said officers were working at the scene of a major crash on Missouri Boulevard at Ohio Street. Spokesman Lt. David Williams said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and at least one person was injured.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fatal wrecks over Labor Day lower compared to last year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Seven people died in wrecks over Labor Day weekend across Missouri compared to 18 in 2020. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the preliminary statistics for the holiday weekend from 6 p.m., Friday, through 11:59 p.m., Monday in a release Tuesday. Troopers investigated 351 crashes with 103 reported injuries over the weekend, The post Fatal wrecks over Labor Day lower compared to last year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

UTV hit storm drain in crash that injured Rock Bridge baseball players

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the 2009 Polaris Ranger the boys were riding drifted and dropped off the curb before the driver overcorrected and hit the storm drain, Capt. Brian Leer of the sheriff's office said. The driver and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle completely, one passenger was partially ejected and investigators don't know if the fifth boy was thrown from the vehicle, Leer said. The post UTV hit storm drain in crash that injured Rock Bridge baseball players appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Dozens of shots fired in Plush Lounge parking lot in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Dozens of shots were fired in the Plush Lounge parking lot in Columbia early Saturday morning. ABC 17 News crews on scene saw at least 25 evidence markers on the ground, five Columbia Police Department cars and one van. Evidence markets in Plush Lounge Parking lot on Sept. 4, 2021 The Columbia The post Dozens of shots fired in Plush Lounge parking lot in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman killed in crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) One woman was killed in a crash on Saturday night in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 47-year-old Renee Honor was driving on I-70 eastbound along mile marker 146, when her car went off the right side of the road. The GMC Acadia then hit an embankment and The post Woman killed in crash in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five Rock Bridge baseball players involved in ATV crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an accident on 4900 block of Scott Boulevard where five teens were ejected from an ATV. Rock Bridge high school baseball later revealed on Twitter the people involved in the crash are five freshman team members. The team asked for prayers for Davis Taylor, who The post Five Rock Bridge baseball players involved in ATV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers on high alert for Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are out on high alert as the organization expects more traffic on highways and waterways for the Labor Day weekend. "I think over the next several days there's gonna be a significant increase in traffic on all the major highways and interstates throughout the state and throughout The post Troopers on high alert for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Drivers fill the roadways to enjoy holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More Individuals are getting out on the roads to take holiday trips. Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that if holiday plans involve drinking, to get a sober driver. Andy Strubel is a Columbia resident. He said that he heard from family that the travel is not as easy as one might expect. The post Drivers fill the roadways to enjoy holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hospitalized following bike crash Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries on Saturday, after a vehicle collision with a bike. The crash happened at the intersection of Stewart and Providence Road around 2:45 a.m. The Columbia Police Department said at the scene they are investigating the crash. CPD had the southbound lanes of The post One person hospitalized following bike crash Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camden County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to hospital after being struck by ATV

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 65-year-old man was flown to University hospital Friday after he was struck by an ATV in Camden County. The crash occurred at Bulldog's Beach House in Camdenton, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. 78-year-old Gerald Alvey was driving a 2006 Polaris Ranger when he struck Jeremiah Keating, The post Man flown to hospital after being struck by ATV appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman seriously injured in Montgomery Co. crash

MONTGOMERY Co. (KMIZ) One woman was seriously injured in a Montgomery County car crash at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 44-year-old Deanna Huffaker was driving southbound along MO 19 at Winkelmann Road when she went off the right side of the road. Huffaker then over corrected and The post One woman seriously injured in Montgomery Co. crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Columbia residents plead guilty to meth trafficking in federal court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two Columbia residents pleaded guilty in federal court to meth trafficking. Bryan Tullous, 39, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute meth. Cassiopeia Blaise, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing meth with the intent to distribute. In April 2019, officers intercepted a package, with over five pounds of meth in The post Two Columbia residents plead guilty to meth trafficking in federal court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Randolph County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Randolph County inmate used another identity to escape custody

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Randolph County Sheriff's Department continues to search for an inmate after she used another inmate's identity to escape the jail Saturday. On Saturday morning, 24-year-old Ellen Renay Goble was held on five charges at the Randolph County Jail when she used the other inmate's personal information to escape. The jail was The post Randolph County inmate used another identity to escape custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy