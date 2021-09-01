Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department COVID-19 update
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department released the 14-day COVID-19 rates for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton Counties. After Nebraska Executive Order No. 20-15 expired on July 30, 2021 ELVPHD is no longer able to release county-level COVID-19 data on counties that have a population of less than 20,000. The only county in the district with a population of more than 20,000 in Madison County.www.klkntv.com
