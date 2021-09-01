[email protected]: Fertilizer runoff poisons low-income communities | Vinegar innovations on the rise
Fertilizer runoff disproportionately harms low-income communities’ drinking water. A study by the Environmental Working Group found that nitrate pollution in tap water is more common in lower-income communities, and nitrogen contamination is closely linked to large-scale livestock production because the tons of nitrogen-rich manure produced by animal feeding operations are used as fertilizer in crop fields. The federal standard for nitrate in drinking water has been 10 parts per million since 1992, but newer research suggests that even nitrate levels well below 10 ppm can increase the risk of adverse health effects. The Counter provides a Big Ag case story that has become all too common.www.newhope.com
