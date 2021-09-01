Cancel
Environment

[email protected]: Fertilizer runoff poisons low-income communities | Vinegar innovations on the rise

By New Hope Network staff
newhope.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFertilizer runoff disproportionately harms low-income communities’ drinking water. A study by the Environmental Working Group found that nitrate pollution in tap water is more common in lower-income communities, and nitrogen contamination is closely linked to large-scale livestock production because the tons of nitrogen-rich manure produced by animal feeding operations are used as fertilizer in crop fields. The federal standard for nitrate in drinking water has been 10 parts per million since 1992, but newer research suggests that even nitrate levels well below 10 ppm can increase the risk of adverse health effects. The Counter provides a Big Ag case story that has become all too common.

#Fertilizer#Food Delivery#Vinegar#Food Production#Counter#Big Ag#Kroger#Kitchen United#The Food Institute#Compound Foods#Nature Communications#Companies#Inverse
Advocacy
Economy
Society
Industry
Environment
Delivery Service
AgricultureScienceBlog.com

Seaweed farms in river estuaries cut prevent environmental pollution

A new study by Tel Aviv University and University of California, Berkeley proposes a model according to which the establishment of seaweed farms in river estuaries significantly reduces nitrogen concentrations in the estuary and prevents pollution in estuarine and marine environments. The study was headed by doctoral student Meiron Zollmann, under the joint supervision of Prof. Alexander Golberg of the Porter School of Environmental and Earth Sciences and Prof. Alexander Liberzon of the School of Mechanical Engineering at the Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering, Tel Aviv University. The study was conducted in collaboration with Prof. Boris Rubinsky of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at UC Berkeley. The study was published in the prestigious journal Communications Biology.
IndustryPosted by
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Fertilizer runoff disproportionately harms low-income communities’ drinking water. Treatment is expensive.

The perfect storm erupted on Doug Rainforth’s birthday. Droughts in years prior had dried out the soil in Fairmont, Minnesota, where Rainforth manages the city’s water treatment plant. Rainforth suspects the drought concentrated both nutrients and pollutants — including nitrate left over from fertilizer — in the crop fields surrounding the small town.
Albany, CAfoodmanufacturing.com

USDA: New Food Freezing Method Boosts Quality, Safety and Cuts Energy Use

ALBANY, CA — Shifting to a new food freezing method could make for safer and better quality frozen foods while saving energy and reducing carbon emissions, according to a new study by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and University of California-Berkeley scientists. “A complete change over to...
Environmenttechnologynetworks.com

Making One of the Food Industry's Biggest Polluters More Sustainable

Researchers say the high salt content of whey – the watery part of milk left behind after cheesemaking – helps make it one of the most polluting byproducts in the food processing industry. In a new study, chemists demonstrate the first electrochemical redox desalination process used in the food industry, removing and recycling up to 99% of excess salt from whey while simultaneously refining more than 98% of whey’s valuable protein content.
IndustryPhys.org

Research aims to prevent deadly environmental disasters involving mine waste

New research will help mining companies better understand the negative societal and environmental impacts of mine-waste disasters, known as tailings flows, and hopefully avoid them. Researchers created a database as part of a study that presents the first global picture of the occurrence rates, behaviors and physical impacts of tailings...
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

These Climate Change Technologies Will Be Key in Slashing Emissions

Solar power, wind power, geothermal power, and hydroelectric power were once pipe dreams, but modern technological advances in these areas have seen them replacing existing petroleum-fueled power plants the world over. Though it may have come far, this climate change technology still needs to be better if it's going to lower carbon emissions on the large scale that’s required to avoid annihilation.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Transitioning to a meatless, plant-based future is a win for the environment — but means major upheaval for farm and meatpacking workers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A largely plant-based future would be a win for livestock, 99 percent of which is raised in factory farms, and the environment, as industrial animal agriculture is a major source of pollution. But it would also cause a massive shift in a huge part of the economy — one that could lead to dislocation and upheaval for the hundreds of thousands of farmers and meatpacking workers who make their livelihood from raising and slaughtering animals. What does the future look like for them?
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Medical SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common arthritis drug may help reduce COVID-19 death

In a new study from Vanderbilt University, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. Hospitalized patients with the SARS-CoV-2 infection (which causes COVID-19), often...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

FDA’s new test results on PFAS in food tell an incomplete story

Imagine using a radar gun to detect speeding in cars, but then manipulating the radar so that it only detects speeding in cars going over 100 mph. This means any reading below 100 mph would be considered undetectable and any data results would conceal any problems by showing that minimal or no speeding has occurred.
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Diagnostic System Quickly and Accurately Measures Antibodies Against the COVID-19 Virus

A research team at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) in Japan has developed a diagnostic system that can rapidly and sensitively measure the amount of antibodies in the blood that can protect us from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This achievement was published in the scientific journal Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan, and is expected to enable efficient and precise testing of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine efficacy at medical facilities.
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...

