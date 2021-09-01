Cancel
Some Solutions To The West’s Overdose Crisis: Test Strips And Data

By Boise State Public Radio News
aspenpublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the high-stakes fight against fentanyl-induced drug deaths, one remedy is fairly simple: blue and white strips of paper. Fentanyl test strips work like a pregnancy test. One line shows up if there’s fentanyl in a solution. Two lines if there’s none. “Fentanyl test strips are a very basic level...

Healthboisestatepublicradio.org

Fentanyl, Cops And Courts: How We’re Addressing The Growing Overdose Crisis

Jonathan Ellington grew up in Covington, Kentucky. His dad, Dave Ellington, said his son never met a stranger, was a good student and loved playing sports like soccer. When Jonathan was a junior in high school, though, he had a knee injury, his dad recalled. “Long story short...through the medications...
HealthPosted by
SELF

The U.S. Is Facing a Naloxone Shortage Amid Record Overdose Deaths

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the already dire overdose crisis in the U.S. became even worse. And now the country is dealing with a naloxone shortage—specifically a shortage of the most cost-effective form of naloxone—on top of that. Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a lifesaving drug that...
Educationsabethaherald.com

Increase in fatal drug overdoses prompts education on treatment, naloxone

In light of a nationwide fatal drug overdose trend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) encourages awareness and education regarding drug overdose prevention in Kansas, including awareness of treatment resources and access to naloxone. “Fatal drug overdoses have increased steadily for decades in both the U.S. and Kansas,...
PharmaceuticalsPsychiatric Times

Anti-Fentanyl Vaccines as Medical Solutions to Overdose Deaths

Manufactured fentanyl is a major cause of overdoses for opioids and nonopiods. Can a vaccine immunize against overdose?. Overdose awareness day, which occurs on August 31, raises particular concerns about substances adulterated with illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which has spread from being the major cause of not only overdoses from opioids, but also from nonopioids.1 Look-alike versions of other prescription opioids (Percocet), benzodiazepines (Valium), and stimulants (Adderall) have been imported to the United States’ illicit drug markets and they often contain toxic or lethal doses of fentanyl. Moreover, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when the volume of drug screens dropped significantly, those tested showed a marked increase in urine drug screens positive for illicit fentanyl (35%), and more strikingly for methamphetamine (89%), which heralded the fourth wave of the opioid epidemic with combined stimulants and opioids.2 Because of the increasing morbidity and mortality from this combination of stimulants and fentanyl, neither of which have effective or pharmacotherapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, therapeutic strategies have expanded to include immunization with vaccines.
Healththeforumnews.com

Overdose Awareness

The United States is in the grips of an epidemic of drug overdose deaths. Stemming the tide of this crisis is a massive undertaking for the nation’s scientific and health-care communities, with the state of Louisiana being no exception. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of overdose deaths in Louisiana increased by 11.4% from 2018 to 2019 alone. Nationally, opioids like fentanyl and some pain medications are the leading cause of overdose deaths. However, deaths due to psychostimulants such as methamphetamine are on the rise. Both classes of drugs have wreaked havoc on the communities in Northwest Louisiana and across the state.
Trenton, NJCape May County Herald

Murphy Administration Expands Naloxone Distribution, Launches Overdose Data Dashboard

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Aug. 31 announced that his administration has marked a milestone in implementing harm reduction initiatives to combat the state’s opioid crisis. According to a release issued by Murphy's office, the New Jersey Department of Health signed two standing orders to drastically expand access to naloxone, the lifesaving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose, which will more easily enable all licensed pharmacists to dispense any form of an opioid antidote to any individual or entity without an individual prescription and allow for the distribution of naloxone by other entities, like emergency medical technicians, after they leave the scene of an overdose.
Arlington County, VAWTOP

Arlington Co. to add fentanyl test strips to inmate release bags

With opioid overdoses on the rise, Arlington County public health officials will provide fentanyl test strips in bags that are given to inmates upon release. Health officials made the announcement on International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event held each year to increase awareness of overdose deaths and prevention. Fentanyl...
Vermont Stateinformnny.com

Amid COVID-19 crisis, overdose deaths in Vermont will likely outpace 2020

Governor Phil Scott acknowledged International Opioid Awareness Day at his weekly briefing Tuesday, saying the state is continuing its efforts to fight the scourge of addiction. In 2020, 157 people died from opioid-related overdose, up from 114 in 2019, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Through May, the state...
Omaha, NEunothegateway.com

Life-saving opioid overdose antidote: Narcan in Omaha

In April of 2021, the Nebraska Pharmacist Association partnered with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service to make Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, accessible throughout Omaha. Naloxone is a drug typically administered through nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by preventing the opioids from binding with receptors in the brain.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Opioid Prescribing Laws Having an Impact

State laws capping initial opioid prescriptions to 7 days or less have led to a reduction in opioid prescribing, a new analysis of Medicare data shows. While overall opioid prescribing has decreased, the reduction in states with legislation restricting opioid prescribing was "significantly greater than in states without such legislation," study investigator Michael Brenner, MD, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, told Medscape Medical News.

