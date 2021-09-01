Cancel
JNU issues statement on new course amid controversy

 6 days ago

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Amid controversy over the Jawaharlal Nehru University's course titled "Counter-Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers" as part of its newly introduced Engineering Programme, the University on Wednesday said that the way things have unfolded in India's neighbourhood is proving highly detrimental to India's national security, adding that it is imperative that an academic institution like JNU takes the lead and "builds a good set of counter-terrorism specialists".

#New Delhi#Science And Technology#New Course#Ani#Engineering Programme#Indian#School Of Engineering#Counter Terrorism
Educationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mexico returns to classes amid controversy over a new wave of infections

Mexico is preparing to return to school classrooms after a year and a half of telematics education. The measure has caused controversy and strong rejection by parents, as the country is going through the third wave of coronavirus infections. On the other hand, several experts warn that the quality of...
Agricultureomahanews.net

Modi Government 'farmers friendly', says Anurag Thakur

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is farmer-friendly, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the Central government not only increased the MSP and procurement but also build more mandis and is working towards increasing the income of the farmers, adding that the government is always open for talks while referring to the ongoing farmers' agitation.
Educationomahanews.net

Endurance Institute of Mass Communication launched

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI/PNN): Inspired by the opportunity to do larger good, Endurance institute of Mass Communications is going to open soon. Today in the world of various technologies and skills, there is still a burning issue of unemployment. Many people are educated but unable to find a perfectly matched job. EIMC is intended to fix unemployment issues. This media Institute will train students skillfully and educate them.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Shringla address USISPF on India's economic recovery

Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday addressed members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on India's economic recovery and the pandemic situation in the country. Shringla also thanked the US business community for their support during the second wave of the COVID-19 in...
Educationomahanews.net

Students of Orenburg University complete their observership

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Orenburg State Medical University (OrSMU) has collaborated with Max Healthcare, India for their students to undergo observership in various medical and surgical disciplines. The observership helps the young doctors studying in the university to gain practical experience at the renowned and busy hospitals in their own country. As a part of this collaboration, many students in India have recently completed their summer observership at various Max Hospitals throughout the country.
Indiaomahanews.net

'Galwan clash took ties with China in different direction'

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Noting that the Galwan Valley clash last year between Indian and Chinese forces took bilateral ties in a "completely different direction", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that the challenge of how to manage relationship with China ranks "very, very high" in India.
Indiaomahanews.net

India vows to enhance cooperation with UNITAR

Geneva [Switzerland], September 7 (ANI): India has vowed to enhance its bilateral cooperation with the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and has said to contribute to the organisation's global agenda in capacity building. At the 8th meeting of Friends of UNITAR, in a statement, India's PR to UN,...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Enormous expansion of Chinese capabilities implications

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the rise of China and its enormous expansion will have major implications on Indo-Pacific on Monday. While speaking virtually at the Australian National University's JG Crawford Oration 2021, he said, "Let's be clear, this is not just...
EducationPublic Radio International PRI

‘Xi Jinping Thought’ now part of Chinese school curricula

The ideology of Chinese President Xi Jinping will now be taught in schools. China's Ministry of Education has issued new guidelines that will integrate "Xi Jinping Thought" into the curricula from primary school up to university. It is the latest effort by Xi Jinping to consolidate the ruling Chinese Communist Party in almost every area of Chinese society. Marco Werman speaks with François Godement, author of “Les mots de Xi Jinping” or “The Words of Xi Jinping.” He's also senior adviser for Asia at the Institut Montaigne in Paris and a nonresident senior fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.
Indiaomahanews.net

BSF is helping maintaining peace: IG

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 3 (ANI): Border Security Force is getting full helping cooperation from West Bengal government agencies, said Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General of BSF North Bengal Frontier on Friday. His remarks came while responding to a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against central...
Public Healthomahanews.net

Duration of 84 days gap between doses of Covishield providi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Central government has submitted in the Kerala High Court on Friday that the duration of 84 days between 1st and 2nd doses of Covishield vaccine is providing the best protection against COVID-19. This was stated in the counter-affidavit filed by the Central government...
Educationomahanews.net

Egyptian universities vaccinate students, staff ahead of new academic year

Egypt plans to inoculate university students and teachers with the locally manufactured Sinovac vaccines. The vaccines are manufactured by Egypt's state-owned vaccine maker VACSERA after signing an agreement in April with Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac. MANSOURA, Egypt, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian universities started to vaccinate employees in the education...
Public Healthomahanews.net

"COVID vaccination drive should become people's movement"

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign should become a people's movement and appealed to every eligible person to take the required doses without any fear or hesitation. Launching a free vaccination program organized by Swarna Bharat Trust...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...

