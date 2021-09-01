Cancel
Premier League

Jamie Vardy rebrands RNYFC as England prepare – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 5 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

England players were ready for action.

Manchester United and Chelsea basked in the glory of their deadline-day deals.

Saul Niguez was ready for his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Vardy introduced the world to RNYFC.

Lionel Messi put the work in.

Jose Mourinho had the javelins out!

Marco Materazzi received a gift.

Liverpool went back to the very beginning…

A cool quarter of a century since David Beckham’s England debut.

A birthday in the Beckham and Shearer householdd….

Gabriel Jesus felt grateful.

Troy Deeney was ready for his new chapter.

Paralympics

Today’s exploits in Tokyo.

A great welcome home.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic had kind words for Holger Rune after beating the 18-year-old at Flushing Meadows.

Cricket

Wasim Akram had a new haircut.

Brett Lee paid tribute to the retiring Dale Steyn.

While Shane Warne included him in his top-10 list.

David Warner can sleep easy now.

Golf

Justin Rose picked up an award.

Boxing

Josh Warrington prepared for his big fight this weekend.

Jake Paul shocked everybody…

Formula One

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had fun with camera effects.

Many happy returns Carlos.

Rugby League

John Bateman hit back at rumours.

Comments / 0

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

