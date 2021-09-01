Obscure fighter of the week: Before Jake Paul, there was Sean Gannon
Know. Sean Gannon and Jake Paul are nothing alike. This isn’t meant to be a direct comparison, or obvious clickbait. But it’s a comparison I find spiritually fitting. Jake Paul wouldn’t be getting all these boxing matches with former UFC fighters if he didn’t start his career as a video sensation. Just the same, Sean Gannon wouldn’t have gotten the call to fight in the UFC back in 2005 if he also didn’t start his career as a video sensation. “Wait, who is Sean Gannon?”www.chatsports.com
