Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Obscure fighter of the week: Before Jake Paul, there was Sean Gannon

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow. Sean Gannon and Jake Paul are nothing alike. This isn’t meant to be a direct comparison, or obvious clickbait. But it’s a comparison I find spiritually fitting. Jake Paul wouldn’t be getting all these boxing matches with former UFC fighters if he didn’t start his career as a video sensation. Just the same, Sean Gannon wouldn’t have gotten the call to fight in the UFC back in 2005 if he also didn’t start his career as a video sensation. “Wait, who is Sean Gannon?”

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Matches#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Jake Paul’s payout for Tyron Woodley fight revealed

Jake Paul is set for his biggest boxing payday yet if reported figures for his fight with Tyron Woodley are to be believed. As the YouTuber boxing game continues to get bigger and bigger, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – are at the forefront of things. The pair...
NFLcbslocal.com

Jake Paul Says If He Could Fight Any Football Player, It Would Be Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Paul is getting ready for a much-anticipated boxing match this weekend, but he’s still taunting a popular Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said if he could fight any football player, it would be JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was all part of the promotion for this weekend’s boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ Dana White At Club In Video

Jake Paul said his feud with Dana White will end with him ‘knocking him out in a club’ in Las Vegas in a new video below. The Problem Child’ Jake Paul might be an infamous name in the world of combat sports but Paul recently took a shot at ‘Infamous One’ himself, Conor McGregor. Paul proclaimed that he is not a fan of McGregor’s latest actions during a recent interview with True Geordie. A top name is ‘Backing Out’ of this Jake Paul fight bet.
UFCPosted by
SPORTbible

Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Mocking Conor McGregor As He Beat Down On Him

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't just beat up Conor McGregor physically when the pair met at UFC 229, in October 2018, but also he won the verbal contest during the fight. It might be nearly three years since Khabib and McGregor met inside the octagon, how time flies, after an incredibly intense and ever growing rivalry outside the cage.
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
Combat SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Tyson gives his take on who won Paul vs Woodley

Mike Tyson is considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight was beloved in his prime for his aggressive style and early knockouts. Although he doesn’t compete at a high level as he did back in the ’80s and ’90s, Tyson is still involved with boxing, having recently fought against Roy Jones jr. in an exhibition match. The contest would end in a draw with the result not going on either man’s record.
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
UFCBoxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Logan Paul calls for boxing rule change after Jake Paul vs Woodley

YouTuber Logan Paul is calling for some major changes to the sport of boxing after seeing the judge’s scorecards for his brother Jake’s split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tryon Woodley. On August 29, Jake Paul shocked the boxing world by securing a win over Woodley in what was his...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy