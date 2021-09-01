Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

British Army crowns fittest soldiers after year-long Warrior contest

By Ben Mitchell
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHXiv_0bjYu4MY00
Staff Sgt Alex Rees (left) and Staff Sgt Charlotte Spence (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The Army’s fittest soldiers have been crowned after fighting off competition from hundreds of colleagues in a year-long contest.

A total of 670 male and female soldiers entered the British Army Warrior Fitness (BAWF) competition which was launched during the pandemic.

The entrants initially sent in videos of them completing exercise tasks and the top 10 of both genders were invited to take part in the finals at Sir John Moore Barracks in Winchester Hampshire on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GavYl_0bjYu4MY00
Soldiers compete in the weightlifting task (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The tests included a 300-metre swim and one-mile run followed by weightlifting, a barbell cycle and burpee workout and a version of the annual fitness test.

The winners were Staff Sergeant Alex Rees, 34, and Staff Sergeant Charlotte Spence, 34, who both work at the Army School of Physical Training at Aldershot.

Sgt Rees told the PA news agency: “The competition was fierce, different people brought different attributes to each of the events.

“I think the level speaks volumes about the fitness of the British Army. We are doing things that are potentially beyond the normal capability for deployment for a unit but it gives people something to aim for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyDFD_0bjYu4MY00
Soldiers compete at Sir John Moore Barracks in Winchester (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Sgt Spence said: “It was hard and a really intense day but I have enjoyed every workout.

“We have a lot of very fit individuals in the Army and it’s great we are embracing this type of sporting activity with so many people involved.”

Warrant Officer Chris Armstrong, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, said: “Because of Covid we were unable to partake in fitness competitions because of social distancing and isolation etc, so what we decided to do was an online competition.

“With restrictions relaxing we wanted to culminate with crowning the fittest male and female in the British Army.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1cpJ_0bjYu4MY00
The British Army Warrior Fitness competition was launched during the pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

“Elite-level athletes are role models; we have athletes from all over the British Army so if people see someone from their unit competing they aspire to be them, which makes them want to be fitter, which makes my job as a physical training instructor easier.

“Being part of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, it’s my number one priority to have the fittest soldiers we possibly can. We are in contingency now, we don’t understand what the battlefield will look like, so we need to be as fit as we possibly can.

“It is the top 10 fittest males and females in the British Army that are here, so the standard is phenomenal and really good to watch and they are going to be role models when they go back to their units.”

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

75K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Female Soldiers#Male And Female#Bawf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental HealthTelegraph

Minister apologises for claiming Afghanistan veterans have taken their lives following military withdrawal

A minister has apologised after he claimed at least one British army veteran had taken their life as a result of the withdrawal from Afghanistan before it had been verified. During Monday's morning round of broadcast interviews James Heappey, the Armed Forces minister, told Sky News he was aware of at least one former soldier who had taken their life "in the last week or so" in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Indian Navy conducts joint exercise with Vietnam People’s Navy

The Indian Navy on Wednesday carried out joint drills with the Vietnamese Navy in the vicinity of South China Sea as part of Naval bilateral ties between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Defence. Part of the Pacific deployment task force hailed from the eastern command of the...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

British army finds reinvigorated purpose in Afghanistan

The British army has found renewed purpose and confidence in the evacuation from Kabul. British soldiers at Kabul international airport have earned plaudits for their compassion in supporting suffering civilians and for their courage in rescuing Britons, Americans, and Afghans from other areas of the city. These British forces center...
Lassen County, CALassen County News

The Army sending 200 soldiers to help with the Dixie Fire

At the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, approximately 200 U.S. Army soldiers are arriving to help fight the Dixie Fire. U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, will provide operational command of the active-duty military ground forces in support of federal and state efforts.
MilitaryCBS 46

After 20 years, the last U.S. soldier leaves Afghanistan

Just hours after the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan, we got our first look at the last U.S. service member to leave the country, nearly 20 years after the war in the middle east began. The XVIII Airborne Corps posted a photo of Major General Chris Donahue, who is the...
Militarynationalgeographic.com

Veterans dug up a WWII bomber—in hopes of finding peace

Excavation in England sheds light on a tale of courage, loss, and healing. It’s a hazy summer day in southern England, not far from the medieval market town of Arundel, and the Sussex countryside is dozing in the heat. In a pasture on a family farm a mile or so west of the town’s historic castle, an international team of military veterans and archaeologists from the University of York is methodically sifting through mounds of soil taken from a long, deep trench.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Called to serve again: Woman joins Army National Guard, years after serving in Marines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is calling for her to serve. A local woman was commissioned into the New Mexico Army National Guard as a chaplain candidate, years after leaving the Marines. She says she feels led by God and the decades of service of her husband. Coming from a long line of family members in the military, Denise Garcia says it was no surprise she would enlist, as well.
Gibson City, ILwglt.org

After 77 Years, A World War II Soldier Finally Comes Home

Clarence Brotherton went to war at 20 years old. Brotherton, of Gibson City, was killed in Germany during a 1944 battle. In the chaos of fighting, it was impossible to recover his remains. Brotherton ended up buried at Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium, interred as an unknown soldier. Linda Hatfield...
Fort Bragg, NCArmy Times

Airborne soldiers are testing the Army’s newest squad fighting vehicle

Soldiers with the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions recently kicked the tires of the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The ISV is being brought into the ground vehicle fleet to give ground-pounders a break, helping them cover terrain in a small insertion vehicle rather than hoofing the entire journey by foot.
FestivalInternational Business Times

National Airborne Day: Significance And Interesting Facts About Sky Soldiers

National Airborne Day is observed on Aug. 16 every year to honor the U.S. Army's elite airborne troops and celebrate all their accomplishments. National Airborne Day commemorates the first official Army parachute jump on Aug. 16, 1940, which soon led to the formation of the U.S. Army Airborne Units. In 2002, President George W. Bush established National Airborne Day to commemorate these "foundational efforts."
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

The Army is preparing its first laser weapons for battle

This story originally featured on Task & Purpose. Slowly but surely, the Army is inching towards fielding its first true combat-capable, high-powered laser weapon mounted on a Stryker infantry carrier vehicle. The service announced on Tuesday that it had successfully completed its first-ever Directed Energy-Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD)...
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch a Torpedo Destroy Ex-USS Ingraham Frigate

Last week, we covered how the U.S. Navy had conducted a sinking exercise (SINKEX) with a decommissioned frigate. Now, the Navy has released the footage of the multiple strikes that were conducted during the exercise, which ended with an MK48 Advanced Capability Torpedo, breaking the ship. The SINKEX conducted off...
MilitaryOutside Online

A Soldier’s Long Road Back from Afghanistan

When Army captain Luke Bushatz returned home from the war in Afghanistan, he was seemingly in one piece. Yet he was struggling far more than either he or his wife, Amy, realized. The first signs of a problem were lapses in his short-term memory. Soon, though, he found it impossible to connect with other humans, especially those closest to him. He tried to numb himself with alcohol and sex, and ended up struggling with addiction. Then, at his lowest point, he sought out the one place where he could be himself again: the natural world. In this episode, Luke and Amy share the story of how their marriage crumbled, and how venturing into the wilderness together set them on a path to recovery.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Colonels and generals more likely to find quality jobs after leaving armed forces than other ranks

Colonels, brigadiers and generals who leave the Army are more likely than lower ranks to find high-quality civilian work, a conference on work and employment has heard. Dr. Wang Wen told the British Sociological Association online conference today (Wednesday, 25 August 2021), that a survey showed top ranking officers were more content in their civilian jobs, disproving the idea they were too regimented to adapt to civilian employment.
Abbeville, LAvermiliontoday.com

Barras retires from U.S. Army after 30 years

After 30 years of serving in the U.S. Army, Paul Barras of Abbeville has decided to retire and accept a civilian job at Tulane University Hospital and a teaching position at LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans. His official retirement date was Aug. 1, 2021. Barras, the son of...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

WWII soldier from Kentucky accounted for after 77 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 77 years, a World War II solider from McKee, Kentucky, is now accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that U.S Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen who was killed during WW II was accounted for July 9. McQueen was 20 years old at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy