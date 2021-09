Town of Hanover water customers are reminded that Sept. 7 is the last penalty free day for payment of outstanding water bills. Payment can be made by mail, through the drop boxes located at both public entrances or in person at the Hanover Town Hall, 68 Hanover St., Silver Creek during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will be closed this Friday from 1-4 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.