Northfield, MN

Seminar explores contemporary critiques of the academy

St. Olaf College
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent Institute for Freedom and Community blog post, St. Olaf College alumnus Nick Gonnermann ‘19 outlines how the academy has increasingly become a politicized tool in America’s culture wars, thereby diminishing trust in higher education and intensifying polarization across the country. In effort to identify and understand some of the root causes contributing to these challenges facing our country’s colleges and universities, the Institute for Freedom and Community hosted a four-part faculty seminar this summer titled “Two Critiques of the Academy.”

