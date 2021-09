The varsity boys soccer team dropped a tough one to Kenston 3-0 in non-conference action. The Comets fell behind midway through the first half and couldn’t find the net for the equalizer. Kenston added to their lead late in the half, then survived several Comet attacks on their net to preserve the win, adding an insurance goal late in the game. Kyle Dumais made four saves in goal for Amherst, who fell to 0-1-1 on the season. The Comets travel to Strongsville to take on the Mustangs in another non-conference clash on Saturday.