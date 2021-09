BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home this holiday weekend, health officials and law enforcement want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourself and your family safe. With the recent rise in covid cases, health officials are focusing on reducing the spread of the virus, while law enforcement is reminding everyone to stay safe on the road. It’s Labor Day Weekend and many are hitting the road to say goodbye to summer, causing some concern amongst health officials. (Dr. David Marcozzi, CCO, UMMC) “What we are concerned about is that travel could increase the positivity rate in our...