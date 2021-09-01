Cancel
Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane: Reid Ferguson Will be Back

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 5 days ago
Long snapper Reid Ferguson won't be playing for anyone else but the Buffalo Bills this season, general manager Brandon Beane reassured the public on Wednesday at a press conference before practice.

Ferguson was released on Tuesday only until the Bills could figure out what they will do at some other positions and will be re-signed now that they have decided to place rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson on the injured reserve list.

Beane also wouldn't rule out the return of tight end Jacob Hollister, but doesn't expect that to happen because he believes Hollister will be signed by someone else.

Hollister simply was caught in a numbers game, according to Beane, who said they made the decision to go light at tight end with just Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney because they went heavier at other spots, such as defensive line.

"Hollister was a tough decision," Beane said. "It was really a numbers thing I thought Jacob had a good camp. He had a really good spring. And then he had the back [injury]. Slowed him a little bit, but was starting to show back to form in the Bears game.

It was really a numbers thing. You know, if we had kept another one, he's probably on the roster. It was just [that] we went heavy on D-line, and unfortunately when you go heavy somewhere you've got to cut somewhere else. So we wish Jacob the best. Never close the door to bringing him back here. My expectation is he'll sign with another team here shortly."

The versatility of fullback Reggie Gilliam also played into the decision. Gilliam can fill in at tight end.

Beane also said he expects to be able to re-sign quarterback Davis Webb, who did not have to go through waivers. And he would even be open to bringing back the other quarterback they cut, Jake Fromm, if he clears waivers.

Fromm served as their emergency quarterback last year and was essentially quarantined from the rest of the team. Although the Bills don't have the same plan in place this season to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, they could adjust, Beane said.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

