Employee Stabbed At Chase Bank Branch In River North

CHICAGO (CBS) — A female employee at a Chase Bank bank in River North was stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning, prompting the closing of its downtown bank branches as a precaution.

Authorities said Friday afternoon a person of interest was being questioned in connection with the attack after being apprehended at State and Madison streets downtown.

The attack happened at the bank branch in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street.

The employee was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

“There has been an incident at one of our branches near downtown Chicago today,” a Chase spokesperson told CBS 2’s Steven Graves. “Our thoughts right now are with our employee and their family.”