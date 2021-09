Our Polkadot price analysis suggests bullish signals in the next 24-hours. Our Polkadot price analysis suggests bullish signals in the next 24-hours of candlesticks after the coin retested the $35 minor support and is currently attempting to consolidate enough strength to sustain the $30 – $39 price level. Therefore, we are looking forward to an uptrend in the course of the day where Polkadot could build another support at $38 and enjoy a continuation to $40.