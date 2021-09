The FTM/BTC traded at 0.00003291 BTC, with a gain of 31.5%. The 24hr trading volume in the FTM coin is 1.53 Billion. The FTM coin showed an incredible rally in its chart with the breakout of the rounding bottom pattern in the daily time frame. If calculated from the $1 neckline, the price has surged almost 0.72 points, providing a 72% gain to the pattern traders. As for now, the price continues to rise higher and higher with no sign of reversal yet.