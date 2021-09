Buca di Beppo embodies everything we love about chain restaurant dining — it's reliable, it's familiar, it's kitschy, it's affordable, it's easy to head to with family and friends, and it's got good grub. Because of the eateries wide-reaching spread, many Americans have grown up with fond memories of celebratory dinners there. According to the chain's website, there are currently 71 locations scattered across America. Those locations are in their own buildings — we know that sounds weird and obvious to point out but it will make sense in a moment — and decorated in a way that makes them instantly recognizable and on-brand, yet unique from other chains in how over-the-top they are.