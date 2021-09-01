Cornerback Joe Haden will not sign extension with Steelers this year

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will let his contract in Pittsburgh run out and will become a free agent ahead of next season. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Haden is looking forward to the new territory.

“Joe has never been an unrestricted free agent before and is excited about that opportunity,” Rosenhaus said. “We expect him to have a very strong market.”

Haden signed his current contract with the Steelers in 2019 and in early August told The Athletic’s Max Kaboly he wanted to stay with the Steelers.

“Honestly, yes,” Haden said when asked if he cares that 2021 is the final year of the deal. “I would rather have a contract [for] more than this year because I want to end my career here.”

Haden followed that comment with a note that linebacker T.J. Watt is the top priority when it comes to extensions in Pittsburgh.

“We will see what happens, but we want to get T.J. Watt signed first, obviously,” Haden said. “He’s the main priority.”

Pittsburgh usually does not give extensions once the season starts. The salary cap is expected to rise substantially next year which bodes well for Haden in his search for a new home.

Haden has had an exceptional career in both Gainesville and Pittsburgh

Haden played college football at Florida from 2007-2009, and he was a member of then-head coach Urban Meyer’s 2008 national championship team in Gainesville. He finished that season with 87 tackles and three interceptions, including 10 tackles and three pass break ups against Oklahoma in the BCS Championship Game. As a junior he was a unanimous All-American.

Haden has spent the duration of his NFL career with two teams: Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The Browns selected him with the seventh-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He had a great rookie year with the team, but injuries plagued him until his release in August 2017.

He joined the Steelers for that season and picked up where he left off at the height of his career in Cleveland. In 2019, the cornerback made the Pro Bowl.

Over his 11 years in the NFL, Haden has played in 146 games, including starting in 137 of them, and has record 577 tackles, 149 pass break ups, 29 interceptions and six forced fumbles.