Governor Abbott, TDEM launch COVID-19 antibody infusion center in McKinney
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, will launch a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in McKinney. The infusion center will begin accepting patients tomorrow, September 2, and has been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient.www.heraldbanner.com
Comments / 0