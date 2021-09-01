Long Live Vinyl

The third episode of What If…? isn't as good as the second or as mediocre as the first, but instead strikes a perfect balance about what would happen if someone didn't want the Avengers initiative to happen. The thing that made the first episode of What If…? not very good was the fact that it was largely a "find and replace" story with Peggy and Steve. The second really explored what would have happened if Yondu took T'Challa instead of Peter. It had long-lasting consequences that the show was able to explore, and it did an excellent job of doing that. This time, we explore a world of what if someone killed Tony Stark and the things that would spiral from there. It's largely an episode that follows Nick Fury and Natasha Romanoff as they try to make it to the other Avengers before time is up.