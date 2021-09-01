Cancel
Lindsey Buckingham Drops Jubilating New Single ‘Scream’

By Angie Martoccio
Posted by 
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7q0D_0bjYiWJt00

Lindsey Buckingham has dropped “Scream,” the opening track to his upcoming self-titled solo LP .

The single opens with instrumentation that builds as Buckingham’s voice enters in a cathartic rush. “I love you when you scream,” he sings on the chorus.

“Everything on the record is me, for better or worse,” Buckingham said. “Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship. Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. ‘Scream’ is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out.”

“It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow,” he added. “It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life.”

“Scream” follows the singles “I Don’t Mind” and “On the Wrong Side.” Lindsey Buckingham arrives on September 17th via Reprise. Buckingham will kick off his tour in support of the record on Wednesday, hitting the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The U.S. trek wraps up in Boulder, Colorado on December 20th.

Milwaukee, WIMiddletown Press

Watch Lindsey Buckingham Play 'Go Your Own Way' at First Pandemic-Era Concert

Lindsey Buckingham kicked off his first tour since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday night at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The set mixed songs from his upcoming self-titled album (in stores September 17th) with vintage solo tunes (“Soul Drifter,” “I Must Go”) and, of course, Fleetwood Mac classics like “Big Love,” “Never Going Back Again,” “Second Hand News” and “Tusk.”

