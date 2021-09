The first half of 2021 has been a breakthrough year for the crypto market. Now, the crypto industry is carrying forward the same performance in the second half as well. The market performed well in July, as well as in August, and there were a few coins that touched their all-time high in August. As always, there were a few coins that rewarded investors with massive returns and there were also those that provided negative or negligible returns last month. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in August.