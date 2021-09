Cleanliness is next to Godliness, or so the saying goes, which is why we are probably in constant pursuit of cleaning hacks to help lighten the load. Whether we are scouring the likes of TikTok for ways to clean our oven, or trying to avoid the mistakes everyone makes when they clean their refrigerator, these tips and tricks simply make life a little easier so we can spend more time enjoying the day. But did you know there is a difference between cleaning and disinfecting your kitchen? It's easy to fall into the trap that these processes are one in the same, but according to Kitchn, they are quite different.