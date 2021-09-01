Cancel
Amsterdam, NY

2021-22 GASD School Reopening Plan

gasd.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Nolan, GASD Health Coordinator and COVID-19 Coordinator. Stephen Nolan, District Health Coordinator, is serving as the district’s COVID-19 Coordinator. Nolan continues to work closely with our Montgomery County Public Health Department and serve as a central contact for schools and stakeholders, families, staff and other school community members. He also works to ensure the district is in compliance and following the best practices per state and federal guidelines. Stephen Nolan may be reach at 518-843-3180, Ext. 1012 or emailed at snolan@gasd.org.

www.gasd.org

Education
#School Principal#Cdc#K 12 School#Health And Safety#Schools Stephen Nolan#The Board Of Education#Barkley Elementary School#Principal Mcnulty Academy#Cdc#Nysed
Education
