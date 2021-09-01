Cancel
‘YOU’ Season 3 Trailer and Release Date is Finally Here

By Alexis Zarycki
kiss951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention all you psychos, your show is coming back! Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the third season of “YOU”, which will be dropping just before Halloween. The psychological thriller will return to Netflix on October 15, where Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will be settling into life in...

