Please join us at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Saturday, September 11 at 2 PM for a discussion about Hate Crimes with Special Agent Hillman. Agent Hillman has been in law enforcement for 29 years and has had a wide range of experience, most currently with domestic terrorism and hate crimes. He will address recent trends including the occurrence of Asian hate crimes. Learn the difference between a hate crime and a hate incident, how hate crimes are prosecuted and the importance of reporting. SA Hillman will educate us on how hate crime statistics are collected and what they tell us about the trends in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Appropriate for 16 years and older.