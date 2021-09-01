ON RELIGION: On vaccines, shame won't change minds in pews

Donald Trump had to know it was coming, even if – to use a Bible Belt expression – he was preaching to his choir. "You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms," he said, at a rally in Cullman, Alabama. "You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend: Take the vaccines. I did it – it's good." Videos of this Aug. 21 event make it clear that quite a few people booed this request by the former president.