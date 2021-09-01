Nate Palmer, Utica College football team 'clicking as a group' in 2021 return
Nate Palmer is optimistic as the Utica College football team enters a new season. The wide receiver – a Vernon-Verona-Sherrill standout and a captain for the football team – praised the work of his teammates through the team’s first legitimate training camp since 2019. The 2020 fall season was wiped out due to concerns with COVID-19, though Utica College split a pair of games against Alfred University during a short spring campaign.www.uticaod.com
