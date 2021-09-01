Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Master P Is Providing Hurricane Relief To NOLA Via His Water Company

By Autumn Hawkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster P is giving back to his hometown New Orleans, Louisiana through his water company to aid in hurricane relief from the recent disaster of Hurricane Ida. NOLA, which has been one of the most impacted areas of Hurricane Ida, will be receiving relief from the business mogul through his water company “LA Great.” Per TMZ, “he’s also looking into other ways to send relief and make sure people are getting fed too, while asking everyone to send prayers and come together to help in any way they can.”

