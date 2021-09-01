Cancel
Aurora, CO

Aurora Police Officers Indicted In The 2019 Death Of Elijah McClain

By Allison Sherry
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a developing story and will be updated. A grand jury has indicted the officers and EMTs involved in the violent arrest of Elijah McClain two years ago. The results of the investigation were announced by state Attorney General Phil Weiser. The officers, Nathan Woodyard, Randy Rodema and Jason Rosenblatt, and the medical personnel, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, each face one count of manslaughter, one count of criminally negligent homicide, in addition to other charges.

