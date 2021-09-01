Florence Fire Relief Fundraiser on Saturday at Florence Brewing Company

A fundraiser is happening Saturday for the five businesses that were displaced in a devastating fire on Main Street in Florence. This fundraiser will be hosted at the Florence Brewing Company 200 S. Pikes Peak Ave. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The day will feature a silent auction, where 100% of the proceeds will go directly into the Fire Relief Fund to be split amongst the five affected businesses. A percentage of the beer sales will also be donated to the Fire Relief Fund.