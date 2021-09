It’s very easy to see that Jack Hughes at his very best could one day hit 100 points per season. He showed some of those intangibles last season for the New Jersey Devils. At times, he was the best player on the ice. He was by far the best player for the Devils, and he was only 19 years old. He also had to deal with the Devils’ COVID outbreak. There was a lot going against him, including the fact that the Devils traded most of the veterans away, but Hughes found ways to do the best with what he was given by head coach Lindy Ruff.