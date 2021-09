DIXIE VALLEY, Plumas County (CBS SF) — Shifting winds overnight slowed the advance of the Dixie Fire as flames roared toward homes in the Dixie Valley in Plumas County early Tuesday, but the wildfire made an aggressive run down the escarpment on the southeastern edge of the blaze across Highway 395, shutting down the freeway for several hours. Fire Operations Chief Jeff Surber said crews were able to contain the spillover and the highway was reopened around dawn. By early Tuesday, the fire’s burn zone had grown to 917,579 acres and was 59% contained. Along its southeastern edge, the fire has rolled...