Mayor’s Column: MS Bike Race

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the City of Darlington will have the honor of welcoming thousands of NASCAR fans to our home — the original home of NASCAR. The Lady in Black will once again bring all the biggest names in racing to town for a battle on the track that is Too Tough To Tame. The Southern 500 is an iconic race, and it is one of the most anticipated events of the year for the Darlington community. Our city of only around 6,000-plus residents comes alive with excitement and energy as the NASCAR fans begin rolling into town in the days leading up to the big event. To kick off the celebrations, on Saturday, Sept. 4, there will be a festival downtown on the Square. From 7-10 p.m., families and race fans can enjoy live music, food vendors and plenty of entertainment. Join in the fun and festivities, and help us show our out-of-town guests the beauty and charm of Southern hospitality that Darlington has to offer.