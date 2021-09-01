Cancel
Mayor’s Column: MS Bike Race

Cover picture for the articleDue to the pandemic, the 2020 MS Bike to Shore Ride was conducted virtually. This year, the 41st Annual Bike MS City to Shore Ride will be held in person on Sept. 25 and 26. Voorhees is again proud to be a participant in the event, which begins at the PATCO Woodcrest Speedline Station in Cherry Hill then travels two miles through our community on its way to Ocean City.

