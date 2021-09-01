Virtual Presentation: “The Life of Jesse Hoover,” September 8
Wednesday, September 8, 6 p.m. Presented in conjunction with the 175th anniversary of its subject's birth, the Davenport Public Library's virtual presentation The Life of Jesse Hoover will, on September 8, offer viewers fascination information on the little-known experiences of a future president's father, the program a special “bonus” event in the library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series.www.rcreader.com
