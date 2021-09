The next set of Fortnite challenges are ready for you to complete, this time for season 7, week 13. The new challenges are a bit more in depth than you might be used to, but they aren’t necessarily difficult. Though, you likely won’t make progress towards many of them unless you intentionally do so, which means you’ll need to put forth more effort than usual. One of the first ones you’ll likely need help with requires you to repair IO equipment.