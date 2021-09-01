Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana to receive 1st Afghan evacuees as early as this week

By CASEY SMITH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roughly 1,000 Afghanistan evacuees are expected to arrive as early as this week at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base, where they’ll be provided temporary housing and support services before further resettlement, state officials announced Wednesday.

Camp Atterbury, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, is expected to receive approximately 5,000 Afghan refugees in the coming weeks, said R. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.

After the first wave of evacuees arrive, additional arrivals are anticipated in increments of 1,000.

Lyles said active-duty and National Guard service members will provide the Afghan evacuees with housing, medical, logistics and transportation. An additional 800 soldiers from Texas’ Fort Hood and a medical team from Kentucky’s Fort Knox will arrive at Camp Atterbury on Wednesday night, he added.

Upon their arrival, the evacuees will be subject to a 14-day quarantine within Camp Atterbury to determine their medical and visa statuses. The goal is for non-governmental agencies to resettle evacuees within 10 weeks, Lyles said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the operation is federally funded and comes at no cost burden to the state.

The last U.S. forces flew out of Kabul’s airport Tuesday, ending America’s longest war following an airlift of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a countr y once again ruled by Taliban militants.

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

562K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Texas State
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Camp Atterbury, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Afghan Refugees#Ap#Americans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan officer rescued from Kabul starts new life in U.S.

The dramatic rescue in Afghanistan happened under the cover of darkness. The Taliban were closing in, and Americans were running out of time to save Mohammad Khalid Wardak. The high-profile Afghan national police officer spent years working alongside the U.S. military, and after the fall of Kabul, he went on the run, moving from safe house to safe house, at one point running barefoot to avoid capture. The U.S. and its allies had only minutes to get Khalid, as his friends call him, and his wife and their four young sons to the safety of a waiting helicopter.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP’s eroding dominance. Abbott signed the sweeping changes...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas GOP bets on hard right turn amid changing demographics

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republicans in America’s largest conservative state for years racked up victories under the slogan “Keep Texas Red,” a pledge to quash a coming blue wave that Democrats argued was inevitable given shifting demographics. Now, those population transformations have arrived, with the 2020 census confirming that the...
Idaho StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health leaders announced Tuesday that they activated “crisis standards of care” allowing health care rationing for the state’s northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare quietly enacted the move Monday and...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri doctor: ERs treating people who took ivermectin

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several people have been treated in Missouri emergency rooms after taking the parasite drug ivermectin, even as experts warn of dangerous side effects and a lack of proof that it helps treat COVID-19. Dr. Steven Brown told KMOV-TV that cases of ivermectin toxicity have occurred at Mercy hospitals across the state. Brown is a virtual care physician for Mercy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy