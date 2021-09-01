Cancel
Florence, OR

More COVID-19 For Florence (update); School District Reports Positive COVID-19 Case; Increased DUII Enforcement; New Meeting Time Could Be Set; C.R.O.W. Cancels Events

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore COVID-19 For Florence (update) COVID-19 cases for the Florence area continue to increase. Yesterday morning Lane County Public Health published another 7 cases for the area. Then this morning the case count jumped another 11 cases bringing the total to 495. The increase in cases has caused several entities to cancel planned events with the Delta Variant taking hold. Hospitals continue to feel the crunch as increases near 1200 patients. Luckily in Florence there is not currently hospital space taken up by COVID 19 patients, however there is still a moratorium on elective surgeries with the exception of emergency situations and outpatient procedures lke colonoscopies. Lane County reported another 201 cases this morning with 83 individuals hospitalized and 920 people considered infectious.

kcfmradio.com

Comments / 2

 

#Covid 19#Lane County Public Health#Covid#School District Reports#Siuslaw Elementary School#Duii Enforcement Patrols
