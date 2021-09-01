Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield, MN

50 years ago: City council approves regional library proposal

crowrivermedia.com
 6 days ago

20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 23, 2001. Clarence Groskreutz’s Belgians, Belle and Duke, were feeling a little unruly Friday. Once or twice, Groskreutz had to use a switch to persuade them to follow his commands. Groskreutz hopes to get the horses in shape for the Forest City Threshers Show this weekend. The threshing show grounds are located just across the way from the Forest City Stockade. Groskreutz and his wife, Betty, have owned the Belgians for 14 years, one year longer than it was that they were the main organizers of the Forest City Threshing Show. The show, which started out on the Groskreutz farm, has since moved across the highway. What began as a gathering of a few fans of old-time machinery, grew into a public event with over a thousand people in attendance. “It started with the horses — Wayne and Yvonne Johnson and the Clip Clop Trolley,” Betty said. Then Clarence began to accumulate antique machinery. “I bought a corn binder at an auction sale for $45,” he said. “Bud Watkins bought a hay loader and a threshing machine.” Clarence liked the show better when it was smaller. “Then everyone did what they wanted to do,” he said. “Now everyone has an assigned job.” There will always be horses at the show, Clarence said. “One year we had 52 teams out here.”

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Lake Park, MN
City
Grove City, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Litchfield, MN
Government
City
Willmar, MN
City
Spicer, MN
City
Litchfield, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Belgians#The Forest City Stockade#The Clip Clop Trolley#The Litchfield Lions Club#French#Grand Army#The Republic Encampment#The Litchfield Golf Club#The Litchfield Council#The Willmar City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...
Texas StateCNN

Why Texas's strict abortion law is terrible for the economy

New York (CNN Business) — As abortion rights advocates scramble to fight a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state, economists are drawing attention to the financial hardships — and subsequent economic downsides — that can occur when women's reproductive rights are restricted. The effects having children can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy