50 years ago: City council approves regional library proposal

20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 23, 2001. Clarence Groskreutz’s Belgians, Belle and Duke, were feeling a little unruly Friday. Once or twice, Groskreutz had to use a switch to persuade them to follow his commands. Groskreutz hopes to get the horses in shape for the Forest City Threshers Show this weekend. The threshing show grounds are located just across the way from the Forest City Stockade. Groskreutz and his wife, Betty, have owned the Belgians for 14 years, one year longer than it was that they were the main organizers of the Forest City Threshing Show. The show, which started out on the Groskreutz farm, has since moved across the highway. What began as a gathering of a few fans of old-time machinery, grew into a public event with over a thousand people in attendance. “It started with the horses — Wayne and Yvonne Johnson and the Clip Clop Trolley,” Betty said. Then Clarence began to accumulate antique machinery. “I bought a corn binder at an auction sale for $45,” he said. “Bud Watkins bought a hay loader and a threshing machine.” Clarence liked the show better when it was smaller. “Then everyone did what they wanted to do,” he said. “Now everyone has an assigned job.” There will always be horses at the show, Clarence said. “One year we had 52 teams out here.”