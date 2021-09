The pace of new development sales contracts are barely slowing in New York, even as the coronavirus stages a comeback. Some 421 contracts were signed across the city in August, up 109 percent from a year ago and 88 percent more than August 2019, according to a monthly analysis of new development sales contracts by Marketproof, a real estate analytics company. That made it the fourth-busiest month since 2015, beaten only by March, April and May of this year.