‘Lost in Random’ Sucked Me in Like a Classic Dark Fairy Tale

Video game hardware has come a long way over the decades, as have the skill sets of the myriad talented teams making the games. That’s what makes a game like EA Original Lost in Random possible, an action adventure from Zoink Studio that perfectly captures the visual aesthetic of The Nightmare Before Christmas in an interactive setting. We recently had the opportunity to listen to Klaus Lyngeled, CEO & head of development of Zoink, and Olov Redmalm, creative director & lead writer on Lost in Random, discuss the game, and we also got to preview the first few hours of the game on PC. The good news is that it’s shaping up to be a stellar adventure in nearly every respect. There’s just one kind of serious thing I’m not sure about yet.