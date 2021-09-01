‘Lost in Random’ Sucked Me in Like a Classic Dark Fairy Tale
No matter what your view of the external forces that influence your life – call it karma, or fate, or the inviolate laws of the universe — you have to admit that, at least now and then, events seem to be curiously random and unrelated to your actions or circumstances. Sometimes it seems like there is somebody, somewhere who is rolling some sort of cosmic dice to determine the course of your life, or at the very least, what kind of day you’re having.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0