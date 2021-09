UCF -5.5 – Over/Under 68.5. Head-to-Head: This will be the first matchup between Boise State and UCF. The 2021 Boise State Broncos football season has finally arrived. The Broncos have traveled to Orlando and are preparing for the much-anticipated clash against fellow Group of Five powerhouse UCF. The season opener comes at a time of change for both programs. Both teams have completely revamped coaching staffs and have star players returning from injury/COVID. The early season tilt will position the winner for a run at a NY6 bowl game and supremacy of the Group of Five.