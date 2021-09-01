Cancel
Researchers create 'brain-inspired computing architecture'

By University of Limerick
techxplore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of scientists including researchers at University of Limerick in Ireland have discovered a new molecule which could further increase ultra-fast decision making in computers. The energy saving discovery, creating a new type of computing architecture, could have major implications in areas spanning from financial decision-making to bioinformatics.

