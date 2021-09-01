Cancel
Avaya Invests in Zero-Knowledge Approach to CCaaS Security

By Ryan Daily
nojitter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf contact centers are the front door to customer experience, then security and data confidentiality are the keys. And the old ways of confirming customer identification — like asking mother's maiden name — aren't cutting it, as one leading UC analyst shared with No Jitter. For its part, Avaya is looking to address these security issues with a newly announced strategic investment in identity platform provider Journey.

