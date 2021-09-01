Avaya Invests in Zero-Knowledge Approach to CCaaS Security
If contact centers are the front door to customer experience, then security and data confidentiality are the keys. And the old ways of confirming customer identification — like asking mother's maiden name — aren't cutting it, as one leading UC analyst shared with No Jitter. For its part, Avaya is looking to address these security issues with a newly announced strategic investment in identity platform provider Journey.www.nojitter.com
