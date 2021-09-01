Avaya Invests in Zero-Knowledge Approach to CCaaS Security

Avaya’s award-winning commitment to its people, customers, communities and the environment highlighted. Avaya today announced the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the progress made during a year dominated by the pandemic, regarding prioritized environmental, social and governance initiatives, including climate, diversity, and cybersecurity and data privacy. The report showcases the policies and programs that drive the company’s commitment to creating value and making a positive and lasting impact for its stakeholders, reducing its impact on the environment, offering a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees and giving back to the communities where Avayans live and work. Avaya was named one of 2021’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and was recognized by Forbes as a 2020 World’s Best Employer.