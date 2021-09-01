Cancel
NFL

Packers and Saints moved to Jacksonville on Sept. 12

By CBS 58 Sports
CBS 58
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS 58) -- The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers have found their spot to open the season. The NFL announced the Saints will play the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will remain in the same time slot, at 3:25 p.m. (CST)...

On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: 3 reasons Taysom Hill should start over Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints should give Taysom Hill the starting quarterback job over Jameis Winston because of his experience and more. Drew Brees’ retirement set the Saints up for the NFL’s most interesting quarterback battle this year. Former backup Taysom Hill and ex-Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston are locked in a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Packers veterans who could be cut this preseason

The team to win the NFC North each of the past two seasons has a very talented roster. Who could be out when it comes to the Green Bay Packers?. Head coach Matt LaFleur has been consistent in two years at the helm of the Packers. Green Bay has won a pair of division titles and reached the NFC title game both times. But it still hasn’t added up to a Super Bowl appearance, something the club hasn’t managed since 2010.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Are Keeping A Secret Before Their Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a notable roster decision a secret ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay has yet to reveal its starting offensive line for the season opener. And the Packers will be keeping that decision a secret before Week 1.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints keep loading up on former Vikings this offseason

While not technically rivals, the Vikings and the Saints fanbases both have valid reasons to be mad at the opposition. That certainly adds fuel to the fire with what New Orleans has been doing with its roster lately. The Saints added Jaleel Johnson, a defensive tackle who started 16 games for Minnesota in 2020, to the practice squad.

