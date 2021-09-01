Writing from the Heart: Last resort

In 1955 in Hartford, Conn., in the middle of a raging recession, I took a sip of my last straw. I had applied for housekeeping positions at four different motels and was told I needed experience. I was 15. My mother was 44, and my father had just died of a heart attack in a minute right in front of me. There were no jobs to be had, and my mother had barely scraped together enough money to bury her husband. I needed to work. There was one more possibility at IHOP. When I got there, the manager looked up and down at my 6-foot frame weighing in at 195 and said, “You won’t fit into the uniforms for a waitress, but i need a hostess so try this one on.” He handed me the little orange-and-turquoise rayon outfit, and showed me to a door that led up a dark, rickety staircase. Behind a makeshift dressing room just as I had taken off my clothes, the curtain burst open and the manager said “Let’s see how that one fits.” I don’t remember now how I got dressed so fast and raced down the steps without falling, but I do remember wishing I had a daddy who could come and punch out this guy’s lights.