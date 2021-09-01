Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Writing from the Heart: Last resort

By Nancy Slonim Aronie
Martha's Vineyard Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1955 in Hartford, Conn., in the middle of a raging recession, I took a sip of my last straw. I had applied for housekeeping positions at four different motels and was told I needed experience. I was 15. My mother was 44, and my father had just died of a heart attack in a minute right in front of me. There were no jobs to be had, and my mother had barely scraped together enough money to bury her husband. I needed to work. There was one more possibility at IHOP. When I got there, the manager looked up and down at my 6-foot frame weighing in at 195 and said, “You won’t fit into the uniforms for a waitress, but i need a hostess so try this one on.” He handed me the little orange-and-turquoise rayon outfit, and showed me to a door that led up a dark, rickety staircase. Behind a makeshift dressing room just as I had taken off my clothes, the curtain burst open and the manager said “Let’s see how that one fits.” I don’t remember now how I got dressed so fast and raced down the steps without falling, but I do remember wishing I had a daddy who could come and punch out this guy’s lights.

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#New York City#Labor Day#Greyhound Bus#Ihop#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bison Charges Folks That Get Too Close

It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as Yellowstone National Park: tourist thinks bison are cute, gets too close. We're running out of ways to describe it. Frankly, we may need to come up with some new words. Granted, someone filmed this video years ago,...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
RecipesFox11online.com

Grandma Carol's Tuna Salad

For more information on Keeney Home Services and everything they have to offer visit keeneyhomeservices.com. Large Can Tuna (Starkist Solid White Albacore Tuna) Bring water to boil and cook noodles till tender. Chop onion and celery. Rinse with cold water and drain noodles well, it's best when noodles are cold and dry. In mixing bowl, add macaroni, celery, onion, and miracle whip. After mixing well, add in peas and tuna. Season with salt, pepper and garlic salt. Serve cold.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Traveltravelawaits.com

13 Most Beautiful Places To Watch The Sunset In The World, According To Our Travel Experts

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. My mother was always a big fan of sunsets. “Look at that gorgeous sunset!” she’d exclaim. “Big deal, the sun goes down every day,” I’d mumble as I rolled my eyes, unimpressed in true teenager fashion. Well, I turned into my mother, as we are all wont to do. The other day I even caught the phrase, “Look at that giant crape myrtle,” escape my mouth, and I knew the transformation was complete. I even buy rose-colored sunglasses to enhance the sunset, which is how the most ordinary evenings looked extraordinary to her.
TravelPosted by
Only In Arizona

The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience […] The post The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Canyon, MNPosted by
B105

This Little Bar On Highway 53 Might Have The Best Bloody Mary

This last Sunday afternoon my wife and I went on a kid free date to grab a Bloody Mary and some appetizers. I am kind of particular in what I like in a Bloody Mary. For me it has to have some "goodies" in it. At a minimum the drink should have a dill pickle and olives. A beef stick is always appreciated, and sometimes you get lucky with a few extra things. This Bloody Mary had it all.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Rooftop Taco And Tequila Bar In Mississippi Is As Amazing As It Sounds

Take your next meal to new heights with a visit to Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar. The name says it all! It’s a rooftop eatery that serves tacos and tequila. What more could you ask for?! Well…are you drooling yet? We thought so! For more information, call Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar at (228) 447-3375. […] The post Rooftop Taco And Tequila Bar In Mississippi Is As Amazing As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Parade

12 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in America—No Passport Required!

When you hear the words “all-inclusive” you may think of a resort near white sandy beaches in tropical locations like St. Lucia or Mexico. However, what if we told you some all-inclusive resorts may be in your own backyard?. From the painted hills of Colorado to the balmy Florida Keys,...
AnimalsPosted by
107.9 Jack FM

When Bison Attack In Yellowstone, They Don’t Care If It’s a Car

If you've gone to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or any other type of social media page, there's a good chance you've seen Bison getting angry. 2021 has been a record setting year for attendance in Yellowstone National Park and we've seen MANY videos, pictures and heard stories of Bison/Human interactions. Stay 25 yards away from bison when you see them in Yellowstone.
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors. The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant...
PoliticsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Mother’s last request reveals secret at Heart Mountain

Shirley Ann Higuchi’s journey began with her mother’s surprising admission on her deathbed. It was 2005, and Higuchi was watching her mother lose her battle with pancreatic cancer. “My entire family was stunned when we learned on my mother’s deathbed that she wanted her koden to go to Heart Mountain,”...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Library Sponsors Writing From Postcards Workshop With Miciah Gault

Miciah Gault, author of "Goodnight Stranger," will lead an online short story writing workshop through the Falmouth Public Library September 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 10 AM until noon. The workshop, which will take place via Zoom, will consist of creating stories based on the library’s historic Falmouth postcard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy