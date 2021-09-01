Zeal & Ardor announce self-titled third album, debut new song Bow, which sounds like a chain-gang death march

It’s hard to believe that in less than a week, after a more than two-year absence, we’ll be back on the farm in nearby Manchester for the 20th-anniversary installment of Bonnaroo! If you’ve been keeping up with the site and our socials lately, you’ve seen that we’re hard at work helping you prepare with a series of spotlights on performers we want to be sure are on your radar, as well as some forthcoming daily lineup guides to help navigate this year’s stacked schedule. As always, Bonnaroo’s sprawling lineup is packed with local talent, with many familiar names you’ll regularly see on the site and on our playlist. And one such local artist that we couldn’t be more thrilled to see make her Bonnaroo debut this year (keep an eye out for a spotlight with more about that soon) is Bre Kennedy, who’ll play the Who Stage on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.!