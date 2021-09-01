Zeal & Ardor announce self-titled third album, debut new song Bow, which sounds like a chain-gang death march
Zeal & Ardor have announced their third album will be self-titled and is due for release on February 11, 2022. The band is the brain child of Swiss multi-instrumentalist Manuel Gagneux, who has earned a reputation for crafting a powerful blend of black metal and African-American spirituals, across the project's previous two records – 2016’s Devil Is Fine and 2018’s acclaimed Stranger Fruit.www.guitarworld.com
